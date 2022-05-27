Kerala hate speech case: A day after arrest, PC George gets bail

Kochi: A day after being sent to the Central jail in Thiruvanthapuram, seven-time former MLA PC George on Friday secured bail from the Kerala High Court in connection with an alleged hate speech made early this month.

A local court in Thiruvanathapuram had on Thursday sent him to 14 days judicial custody.

While granting bail, the high court asked George not to repeat the mistake and also cooperate with the probes in the two separate cases of the same nature – one made in the capital city on May 1 and a few days later at an election rally in Kochi.

The arrest of George, one of the most controversial politicians of the state, was preceded by more than three weeks of political drama.

On May 1, he was first arrested from his house at Poonjar in Kottayam district and brought to the state capital and released on bail the same day.

A few days later after getting bail, during an election rally in Thrikkakara in Kochi, George again resorted to a hate speech, attacking the minority community.

Soon, a fresh case was registered and again he approached the court for bail and on Wednesday when he was travelling to Kochi to present himself before the police in connection with the matter, it was learnt that his bail given on May 1 has been cancelled by a court in the state capital.

After recording his statement in the case registered in Kochi, the police team arrested the former seven-time legislator Thursday and brought him to the capital city and lodged him in the jail.

Following the high court granting bail, he will be able to come out of jail later on Friday.