Kerala HC grants bail to expelled Congress MLA in sexual assault case

Justice Kauser Edappagath granted the relief to the Palakkad MLA on his plea challenging a Thiruvananthapuram Sessions Court decision denying him anticipatory bail in the case.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th February 2026 12:16 pm IST
Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil
Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday, February 12, granted anticipatory bail to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a case of rape and forced abortion against him.

Justice Kauser Edappagath granted the relief to the Palakkad MLA on his plea challenging a Thiruvananthapuram Sessions Court decision denying him anticipatory bail in the case.

The detailed order is not yet available.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Mamkootathil was protected from arrest in the case since December 6, 2025. It was the first case of sexual assault registered against the Palakkad MLA who is an accused in two other similar cases.

While he was able to get protection from arrest in two of the three cases, he was arrested in the third and spent over two weeks in custody before being granted regular bail.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th February 2026 12:16 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button