Kerala HC seeks update on central funds for landslide-hit Wayanad

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday, October 10 sought the Central government’s response on funds for disaster relief in the state’s landslide-hit Wayanad.

The court, which had initiated a suo moto case in the wake of the disaster, orally told additional solicitor General A.R.L. Sundaresan, appearing for the Centre, to “get some positive action from the Central government because we need to get Wayanad back on rails as soon as possible”.

The division bench of Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Syam Kumar V M had previously noted that the National Disaster Management Response Fund and the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund have not released any amounts for disaster relief to Kerala, after the deadly Wayanad landslides. In the court, it was pointed out that states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have received allocations from the State Disaster Management Response Fund (SDRF) and the National Disaster Management Response Fund (NDRF). However, Sundaresan sought time until October 18 (Friday) to obtain instructions from the Centre and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Also Read Kerala HC dismisses actor Sidhique’s anticipatory bail plea in rape case

The landslide disaster on July 30 left four villages in Wayanad totally destroyed. As many as 231 people lost their lives while 47 people continue to be missing. As many as 145 homes were fully destroyed, 170 homes were partially destroyed, 240 homes were declared uninhabitable, and 183 homes were washed away.

Meanwhile, the state government filed a statement detailing lands that are suitable for the resettlement of affected people. “The land has been examined by an expert body and was found suitable for settlement,” the bench was told.

During the hearing, Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup, appearing for the state, submitted that the Centre is also to take a decision regarding writing off loans of the landslide victims.

Section 13 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 empowers the NDMA to recommend relief in repayment of loans in cases of disasters of severe magnitude.

After hearing all the parties, the court posted the case for October 18.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the issue of Central funds also surfaced in the Kerala Assembly as Revenue Minister K. Rajan also pointed out that the Centre is yet to respond on the relief funds, other than the assurances that were given. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the affected areas exactly two months back and after chairing a special meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other top officials, he had stated that the Centre would act once the memorandum from the state was received. Kerala had submitted the memorandum on August 17.