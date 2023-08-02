Kerala: Man held for flashing at woman college student on moving train

A 51-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly flashing at a female college student on a moving train in Kerala, police said.

The incident occurred on July 31, onboard the Coimbatore-Mangalapuram inter-city express as it was passing through the Kannur district, they said.

The man was taken into custody by Kasaragod Railway Police based on the student’s complaint after the train reached Kasaragod station.

A case was also lodged under sections 119(a) (performing sexual gestures or acts in public places degrading the dignity of women) of the Kerala Police Act and section 509 (insult modesty of a woman) of the IPC, they said.

Thereafter, the case and the accused were handed over to Kannur Railway Police as the incident occurred while the train was passing through Kannur.

The student had boarded the train from Shoranur in Palakkad district of the state and the man was already seated opposite to her, they added.

According to the complainant, he touched his private parts while sitting in front of her and she recorded the incident on her mobile phone before angrily confronting the man who subsequently got up from his seat and went away.

The incident came to light after its visuals became viral and was aired on TV channels on Tuesday.