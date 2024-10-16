Kerala man sets Guinness World Record for smallest washing machine

A man in Kerala has created a Guinness World Record after he created the world’s smallest washing machine.

The man, identified as Sebi Saji has developed a washing machine measuring 1.28 inches long, 1.32 inches wide, and 1.52 inches high, and weighs just 25 grams, which is slightly heavier than a cookie. Saji created the machine to become a part of and create a Guinness World Record.

The mini washing machine replicates the function of a regular machine and can wash clothes. In June 2023, the world record for creating the smallest washing machine was held by Sai Tirumalaneedi from Andhra Pradesh. Sai’s invention measured 37 mm x 41 mm x 43 mm.