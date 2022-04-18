Kerala Murders: Ban on male pillion riders in Palakkad

In the wake of consecutive murders that took place in Palakkad in Kerala, the district administration has issued a ban on male pillion riders on two-wheelers till April 20. The ban comes after Popular Front of India (PFI) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders were brutally murdered.

Additional district magistrate K Manikandan has ruled out women and children from the ban. As per the rules issued by the Kerala district administration, not more than five people can gather in the public, and carrying weapons or explosives is also banned.

The local police have also started monitoring social media accounts and have issued strict action against those who post sensitive messages or images.

Palakkad Murders

On April 15, 43-year-old Subair, a PFI leader, was allegedly hacked to death near a village in Palakkad. As per reports, Subair was traveling on a bike along with his father after offering prayers in a mosque on Friday afternoon when unknown persons in a car hit his bike.

Subair was attacked with sharp-edged weapons. While his father sustained injuries, Subair lost his life. Police said that the car abandoned by the killers was registered in the name of Sanjith, an RSS worker.

Sanjith was allegedly killed last year by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of the PFI.

On April 16, a day after Subair’s murder, Srinivasan was killed. The 45-year-old RSS worker was attacked by motorists who hacked him to death at his shop in Palakkad. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the SDPI is behind the murder.