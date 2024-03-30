Kerala police discover over 700 kgs of explosives from local RSS leader’s home

The Kerala police unearthed over 700 kgs of explosives from the residence of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader in the Poyiloor region of Kannur district.

The explosives were found in the house of Vadakayil Pramod and his relative Vadakayil Shanta during a raid. One more person named Pramod is said to be on the run.

“The operation led by Kolavalloor police was initiated based on confidential information, resulting in the significant seizure,” a police officer was quoted by Maktoob Media.

The police further added that locals have been alerted on any such activities. “Preliminary investigations indicate that the explosives were intended for illegal distribution. Consequently, we have initiated legal proceedings, registering two cases in connection with the incident. We are escalating efforts to ensure the safety and security of the region amidst these concerning developments,” the police officer said.

Also Read Kerala: RSS worker loses palms while making bomb

In April 2023, a young man named Vishnu, an RSS functionary, lost both his palms while making a bomb. The incident occurred near Eranjolipalam in Kannur district.

Earlier that same year in March, a BJP worker named Santosh, hailing fromKakkayangad area of Kannur district was injured while making explosives. His wife Lasitha was also injured.