Kerala polls: EC grants paid holiday to all voters on April 9

Thiruvananthapuram: The EC on Friday, April 3, announced that every person employed in any business, trade, or establishment who is eligible to vote in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections will be granted a paid holiday on polling day, April 9.

The Election Commission stated that this directive is in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

“No deduction of wages shall be made on account of such a paid holiday. Any employer who contravenes these provisions shall be liable to a fine. All daily wage and casual workers are also entitled to a paid holiday on polling day,” it added.

The Commission further clarified that electors, including casual and daily wage workers, who are employed in industrial or commercial establishments outside their constituency but are registered voters in a constituency going to polls, will also be entitled to a paid holiday to enable them to cast their vote.

The EC has issued directions to all state and union territory governments to ensure strict compliance with these provisions and to facilitate all electors in exercising their franchise freely and conveniently.