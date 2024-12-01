Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi to address public meetings in Wayanad today

Wayanad: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala after her maiden electoral win from the Wayanad hill constituency, will address joint public meetings with her brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the district on Sunday.

According to the schedule, Priyanka will address gatherings at Mananthavady at 10:30 am, Sulthan Bathery at 12:15 pm, and Kalpetta at 1:30 pm, party leaders said.

On the first day of her visit, Priyanka accompanied by Rahul Gandhi, participated in public meetings at Mukkam in Thiruvambadi, Kaulai in Nikambur, Wandoor and Edavanna in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts on Saturday.

The Wayanad constituency comprises seven assembly segments of Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district; and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.

Priyanka had scored her maiden electoral victory by winning the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with a huge margin of 4,10,931 votes, which is bigger than the lead her brother Rahul secured when he won from the constituency during the Lok Sabha general elections held early this year.