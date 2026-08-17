Kerala reporter asks Malavika Sharma, ‘Did you like beef?’

Mumbai: Malvika Sharma’s first interaction with the Kerala media while promoting Khalifa took an unexpected turn after a reporter asked her a rather unusual question about her food preference.

During the interaction, the reporter asked the actress, “Did you like beef?” The question appeared to catch Malvika off guard, and she took a moment before responding with a smile, “I’m a vegetarian.”

A clip of the brief exchange soon surfaced online and grabbed attention. While Malvika handled the moment calmly, the reporter’s choice of question left several social media users puzzled.

The incident has also sparked a wider discussion about the kind of questions celebrities face during film promotions. Some users wondered whether similar questions would be asked about other regional dishes, while others viewed it as a casual attempt to learn about the actress’ experience in Kerala.

Malvika is currently promoting Khalifa, her upcoming Malayalam film. The project has already created curiosity among moviegoers, and the actress’ promotional appearances are expected to keep it in the spotlight.

The promotions may have only just begun, but Malvika has already found herself at the centre of a viral moment, all because of one unexpected food question.