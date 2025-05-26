Kerala tops India’s COVID-19 active cases in latest rise

Two COVID-related deaths were recorded in the state during the same period.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 26th May 2025 9:00 pm IST
The image displays a picture of blood test and a label on which COVID-19 is written
Representational Image

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has reported the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the country, with 430 people currently infected, the central government data showed on Monday.

The southern state recorded 335 new cases since May 19, according to the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Kerala also reported the highest number of recoveries, with 105 people discharged since May 19.

MS Creative School

Two COVID-related deaths were recorded in the state during the same period.

There were no details from the state government regarding the COVID cases on Monday.

India currently has a total of 1,010 active COVID-19 cases, the data showed.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 26th May 2025 9:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Health updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button