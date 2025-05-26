India records 1009 active COVID cases; no need to panic say experts

As of Monday, May 26 at 8 am, India recorded 1009 active COVID 19 cases, according to data from the ministry of health and family we However, health experts and bodies have advised against panicking and urged precautions.

Kerala reported the highest number of active COVID 19 cases at 430, followed by Maharashtra with 209, and Delhi with 104. Gujarat had 83 active cases, Tamil Nadu 69, and Karnataka 47.

Other states with notable active cases include Andhra Pradesh (4), Chhattisgarh (1), Goa (1), Haryana (9), Madhya Pradesh (2), Rajasthan (13), Telangana (1), Uttar Pradesh (15), and West Bengal (12). Puducherry reported 9 active cases, while Sikkim had 1.

The rest of the states and union territories reported zero active cases, indicating a significantly reduced COVID-19 spread in those regions.

So far, since May 19, 7 deaths have been reported across the states with 4 in Maharashtra, 2 in Kerala and one in Karnataka.

No need to panic: Experts amid rise in COVID cases in India

“With COVID 19 cases being reported in different parts of India, there is no need to panic. What we recommend is enhanced surveillance and continued public awareness,” Paediatrician and president, of Indian Medical Association, Janak Puri, told IANS.

He urged people to follow simple precautions like using masks “in crowded areas and maintaining hygiene”.

Dr. Amarjeet Singh Popli, from the Delhi Medical Association (DMA), also called for precautions while not panicking.

“There is no need to panic over the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in India. The situation is under constant monitoring by health authorities and the Delhi Medical Association,” Popli told IANS.

The current rise is linked to Omicron and descendants of its subvariant JN.1, which “are being closely observed”, the expert noted.

As per the latest data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), set up under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 descendants of JN.1 Covid variant in the country responsible for the rise in SARS-CoV-2 cases in the country.

(With inputs from IANS)