Telangana health min reviews COVID-19 cases, appeals for calm

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Saturday, May 24, was briefed by health officials, including epidemiologists, regarding the prevailing COVID-19 cases in Telangana and India.

“In India, the situation remains stable. A limited number of JN.1 variant cases have been detected, a variant that has been in circulation since 2023 and currently poses no significant concern. While some countries reported a slight rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalisation rates remain significantly low,” officials told the minister.

Epidemiologists informed that COVID-19 transitioned to the endemic stage nearly three years ago, and periodic fluctuations in case numbers are consistent with endemic behaviour. They also said that due to prevailing weather conditions, an increase in respiratory infections such as cough, cold, and fever is also expected.

Sporadic cases of COVID-19 can be managed very well, with the available healthcare personnel and infrastructure. There are no reports of hospitalisation or institutional patient care required, unless there are co-existing morbidities due to other underlying chronic ailments, officials briefed the health minister.

COVID-19 ward set up at Gandhi Hospital

A dedicated COVID-19 ward with designed beds has been set up at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday, May 23.

While health officials remain vigilant, doctors believe the current variant in circulation is mild and unlikely to cause severe illness. Doctors are reportedly observing the situation closely, but initial assessments suggest this strain is considerably weaker than previous ones.

Stay prepared for monsoons: Minister

Minister Narasimha appealed to the public to remain vigilant during the upcoming monsoon season and adopt appropriate preventive measures like cleanliness of surroundings, elimination of stagnant water sources, in order to prevent illnesses like dengue, chikungunya and malaria.

He directed extensive awareness programmes to be conducted in rural and urban areas to educate citizens on disease prevention and environmental hygiene.

Narasimha further instructed the health department to ensure the availability of adequate stocks of medicines and other essential consumables required for the treatment of seasonal diseases at all healthcare facilities across Telangana.

The health minister called for coordinated efforts with the Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration, and other departments for advanced planning and strategy to prevent seasonal diseases.