Hyderabad: Doctor tests positive for COVID-19 in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: As COVID-19 cases start to rise again across India, health officials confirmed on Friday, May 23, that a doctor in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, has tested positive for the virus.

Dr. C. Uma Gauri, the District Medical and Health Officer of Medchal–Malkajgiri district, has confirmed the registration of a COVID-19 positive case. It has been identified that the individual is a pulmonologist (respiratory specialist) residing in Vivekananda Nagar, Kukatpally.

The individual followed COVID isolation protocols for five days. Contact tracing has been completed, and so far, no symptoms have been observed among their family members or others. Currently, the individual is asymptomatic and has fully recovered. They have been advised to continue precautionary measures. Family members and close contacts are under the supervision of medical authorities, a press release informed.

People have been advised to inform the health department immediately if they experience fever or any COVID symptoms.

Dr. C. Uma Gauri assured the public that there is no need to panic and that the situation is completely under control. She stated that the medical and health department staff are fully prepared to handle any situation efficiently.

In response, the Telangana health department has heightened vigilance and intensified precautionary measures to prevent a potential outbreak.

COVID ward set up at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

A dedicated COVID-19 ward with designed beds has been set up at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday, May 23.

While health officials remain vigilant, doctors believe the current variant in circulation is mild and unlikely to cause severe illness. Doctors are reportedly observing the situation closely, but initial assessments suggest this strain is considerably weaker than previous ones.

Kerala reports most COVID cases in India

COVID-19 cases have been steadily climbing across India, with Kerala reporting the highest numbers among all states, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

So far in May, Kerala has recorded 182 cases, with Kottayam,57, Ernakulam,34, and Thiruvananthapuram,30, emerging as the top hotspots.