Keralam will not permit private practice by govt doctors: Minister

He said that allowing private practice is not this government's policy.

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Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Thursday, September 3, said the state government would not permit private practice by government doctors.

Replying to queries about a meeting convened by the Director of Medical Education (DME) on private practice by doctors, Muraleedharan said there was no such move on the part of the government.

“Allowing private practice is not this government’s policy. We have not received any such representation, nor have we discussed that topic,” he said.

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According to Muraleedharan, the DME mentioned calling a meeting based on a circular from the previous government issued in February this year.

“I stated that officials must follow directives issued after we assumed office. A circular issued in February holds no validity in September,” he said.

“Therefore, we will never approve private practice. We haven’t received any request for it, nor does a situation exist in Keralam requiring private practice,” the minister said.

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Asked whether officials in the department were causing him trouble, Muraleedharan said, “All of that will be sorted out soon.”

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