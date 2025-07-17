Key accused nabbed in Hyderabad’s high-profile digital arrest scam

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime Police in Hyderabad have arrested a key suspect in a high-profile digital arrest scam that targeted innocent victims through fake law enforcement threats.

The accused, Aludasu Sudhaker, 43, from Saroornagar, was detained by immigration officials at Mumbai International Airport after a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him. He is alleged to have provided bank accounts used by the fraudsters and is booked under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

This arrest follows the earlier detention of four other accused Dharavath Rajkumar, Kaluvala Abhilash Reddy, Alladi Tharun, and Gattu Pavan in December 2024, in connection with the same case.

The scam came to light in November 2024, after a 48-year-old woman received a phone call claiming her mobile services would be cut off. She was then connected to individuals posing as officers from agencies like the CBI and was falsely accused of money laundering linked to major financial crimes.

Using fear tactics, the fraudsters told her a non-bailable warrant had been issued and pressured her to liquidate her savings, break fixed deposits, and take loans. They forced her to make multiple fund transfers while reporting hourly via video call and all under strict instructions to not speak to anyone or access her bank account.

The gang used fake identities of agencies like the CBI and ED, creating panic with fabricated charges involving terrorism and narcotics to manipulate the victim into compliance.

During the investigation, police recovered a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and a Visa Platinum Business Debit Card linked to another accused, Ashok Kumar Javvaji, who is believed to be in Dubai.

The case was cracked by a team led by Inspector P. Pramod Kumar and Sub-Inspector Ch. Venkatadri.

Authorities have urged the public to stay alert and report any suspicious calls or online threats to the nearest cybercrime police station.