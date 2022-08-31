KGF star Yash donated 50cr for Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir construction?

Hyderabad: While he has always been a famous actor, post the massive success of KGF Chapters 1 and 2, Tollywood actor Yash has become a phenomenal star overnight. He has attained a massive fan following who keeps a check on each and every move made by him.

Recently, Yash has been grabbing the limelight as news of him donating Rs. 50 crores for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya went viral. The news had divided the internet with some praising him while some criticized him.

So, what is the truth? Scroll ahead to know.

Did Yash really donated Rs. 50 crores?

Recently, a Facebook user named Santosh Tripathi shared a picture of Yash and captioned it, “South superstar actor Yash Kumar visited Ramlala in Ram Mandir and announced to give 50 crore rupees for construction of Ram temple.”

Check out the post here:

However, according to a report in Free Press Journal, the news is fake as the actor hasn’t announced anything of this sort. In fact, the pictures circulating is from April 2022, when Yash visited Tirupathi, before the release of Prashanth Neel’s KGF Chapter 2.

What’s on his work front?

Post KGF 2, Yash has not announced any upcoming projects, however, speculations are rife that he will make a cameo appearance as Rocky in Prashant Neels next directorial ‘Salaar’ which features Prabhas in a titular role.