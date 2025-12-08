Hyderabad: Dubai-based Emirati content creator Khalid Al Ameri has confirmed his relationship with South Indian actress Sunainaa Yella, putting an end to months of speculation. The confirmation arrived quietly on Instagram, through a mirror selfie discreetly placed at the end of Khalid’s birthday post.

The post included a series of dimly lit celebration photographs including bouquet shots, floral decor, and a cosy restaurant setting, before closing with a picture of Khalid and Sunainaa standing together, fingers interlocked. The caption read: “A beautiful night to remember الحمدلله,” expressing gratitude in Arabic.

On Instagram stories, Khalid also shared two additional photos with Sunainaa, including one that read, “Thank you for the beautiful birthday.” Social media users widely viewed the images as an official declaration of their relationship.

Who is Sunainaa?

Sunainaa Yella, who was born in Nagpur and later moved to Hyderabad, has established herself in the South Indian film industry. While she primarily works in Tamil cinema, she has also appeared in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. Sunainaa made her Telugu debut in Kumar Vs Kumari (2005), later entering Tamil cinema with Kadhalil Vizhunthen in 2008. Her notable works include Kadhalil Vizhunthen, Neerparavai, and Samar.

Sunainaa, Khalid relationship rumours

Rumours around the duo began swirling in mid-2024, after Sunainaa posted a photo holding someone’s hand that Khalid liked, followed by her liking Khalid’s own post of two ring-wearing hands sparking engagement chatter. Their shared posts from Dubai further intensified speculation over the months. With the latest Instagram reveal, fans finally have their answer.

Khalid Al Ameri was previously married to Salama Mohamed. Khalid and Salama got engaged in 2006, and married in June 2007. They had two sons together. After being together for about 17 years, they officially divorced on 14 February 2024.