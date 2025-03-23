Khammam collector’s ‘sweet gift’ to households where girl child is born

Hyderabad: Khammam district collector Mujammil Khan has introduced a new initiative titled “Girl Pride,” aimed at promoting the importance of girl children and encouraging positive societal attitudes toward their birth.

As part of this program, district officials will visit households where a girl child is born, distribute sweet boxes, and extend congratulations to the family.

The initiative seeks to emphasize that the birth of a girl is an auspicious and celebratory event.

During a meeting held at the Khammam collectorate on Saturday, March 22, the collector explained the objectives of the program to district-level officials.

He stated that this initiative is designed to challenge traditional biases and foster a culture that values and respects girls.

The visits under the “Girl Pride” program are set to begin next week.

In addition to this, collector Mujammil Khan directed officials to focus on supporting students preparing for their 10th-grade examinations.

He instructed them to visit the homes of these students daily in the evening to monitor their exam readiness and engage with their parents.

The goal is to ensure that students receive adequate guidance and support during this critical academic phase.