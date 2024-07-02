Khammam farmer makes video for Telangana CM, DyCM; ends life

Hyderabad: A farmer allegedly died by suicide after making a video for Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, alleging that local Congress leaders encroached on his land.

On Tuesday, July 2, a video emerged on X featuring B Prabhakar a farmer, 43, from Chintakani Mandal of Khammam district alleging that the authorities failed to take action against the people who encroached on his land. The farmer reportedly died by suicide after recording the video.

“Three acres of my land has been encroached at the instigation of Kurapati Kishore, Pentyala Rama Rao, Gurram Nagamalleswara Rao, Mogilli Sreenu, Mogilli Muthaih and some other villagers. Approaching the Mandal Revenu Officer and SI for help was to no avail. When the collector came to the collectorate on Monday, the staff said that the time had run out,” the Khammam farmer lamented with tears in his eyes, holding a can of insecticide.

‘Telangana Farmer Commits Suicide After Making Video’ 🚨



His land was illegally encroached upon by leaders of the ruling party. After failing to get any help… pic.twitter.com/xWyGCD8tVY — Nayini Anurag Reddy (@NAR_Handle) July 2, 2024

The farmer reportedly wanted the video to be sent to chief minister Revanth Reddy and deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. “I voted for Congress to bring the farmers’ government. And this was the justice done to me,” he added.

The farmer prayed that the government would give justice to his family members after the death.

According to media reports, Prabahakar was found lying unconscious near a mango grove after drinking the insecticide. He passed away before being shifted for medical help. The body was shifted to the Khammam government hospital for postmortem.

Officials are investigating the incident.

The farmer belongs to the Madhira constituency, represented by Bhatti Vikramarka in the state legislative Assembly. Bringing “Indiramma Rajyam” was the Congress promise during the last state elections.

Almost a year back on July 15 2023, Bhatti Vikramarka addressing the media had said that the Congress party should come to power to distribute people’s wealth to the people. “The feudals in the state and the capitalists in the country have been troubling Telangana people.”

He added that the people’s needs were their party’s agenda and that they would bring the people’s government into the state after the Assembly elections. In the subsequent election, the people of Telangana voted in favour of the Congress over their promises.