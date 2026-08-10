Khammam: Girl dies after injection, family says doctor was drunk

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old schoolgirl died after being administered an injection by a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) in Konijarla mandal of Khammam district, with the family alleging that the practitioner had been under the influence of alcohol at the time, the police said.

The victim, Challa Hemasree, a Class 8 student of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, was a resident of Basavapuram village.

According to the family, the girl developed fever, cough and cold on Sunday evening, August 9, and was taken to a local RMP, identified as Maruthi Sampath, for treatment. Soon after he inserted a cannula and gave her an injection, she developed breathing difficulty, they said.

The family rushed her to a private hospital in Khammam, where doctors carried out an ECG and declared her brought dead. The body was later shifted to the Khammam Government Hospital.

Parents allege negligence

The girl’s father, Challa Ramesh, lodged a complaint at the Konijerla Police Station on Monday, August 10, alleging that his daughter had died due to treatment given by the RMP without the minimum precautions, proper authorisation and with sheer negligence.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Sampath and an investigation is under way, Sub-Inspector (SI) G Suraj said. The accused is absconding and would be taken into custody soon, he added.

The family alleged that Sampath had consumed alcohol while treating the girl. The police said he was separately caught in a drink-and-driving check under the jurisdiction of the Khammam Two Town police station around 11 pm on Sunday, and that this aspect was being looked into.