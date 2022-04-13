Khammam: Two journalists lose lives in road accident

Published: 13th April 2022
Hyderabad: Two journalists lost their lives in an accident when a speedy lorry hit their bike on which they were traveling on Tuesday.

The accident took place  at Yerrammatalli temple at Krishna Sagar in Burgampad mandal, Khammam district.

The deceased – 29-year-old Asif Pasha and 34-year-old Bhishma Reddy – were returning home from Kothagudem at around midnight.

While Asif died on spot, Bhishma succumbed to injuries while being treated at the district hospital in Khammam. They were both working for different regional newspapers.

