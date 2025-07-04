Kharge dares RSS and BJP to remove ‘socialist’, ‘secular’ from Constitution

Hyderabad: Challenging the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah and said nobody could dare to change the ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ words from the preamble of the Constitution of India.

Addressing the “Samajika Nyaya Samarabheri” public meeting held at the LB Stadium on Friday, July 4, he referred to the comments of RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, who recently said that inclusion of socialist and secular words in the preamble needed to be reviewed.

“Do you have the courage to do it,” he questioned. Reading out Article 2 of the RSS’s own constitution, in which it’s founding fathers had enshrined true faith and allegiance to the Constitution, and it’s core principles of socialism, secularism and democracy, and to uphold sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

“If you wanted them removed, why did you write it in your constitution,” Kharge questioned BJP leaders, calling those who were dreaming of erasing those principles, neither men, nor women. He declared that nobody had the guts to change the constitution, and added that Congress will not let that happen.

Modi’s silence on Manipur

Questioning PM Modi’s silence on the violence in Manipur where people were crying, dying, and thefts were happening; Kharge questioned whether Manipuris were not citizens of the country.

Talking about Modi giving the all-party meeting held after the Pahalgam attack a miss, to attend the party’s campaign in Bihar, Kharge said it showed his patriotism and thinking.

“Nakko Kaun Bole,” Kharge asks Modi

“Nakko kaun bole, why did you leave the military action on Pakistan abruptly,” Kharge asked Modi, opining that Modi was too scared, speaking in the local tongue.

“There was a chance to get back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), why didn’t you do it,” Kharge asked, assuring that Congress leaders were ready to fight and give their lives for the country.

Indira Gandhi wasn’t scared

He reminded that Indira Gandhi was not scared even when the seventh fleet came from US during the war, when she made two pieces out of Pakistan by creating Bangladesh. “They all got together, but Indira Gandhi wasn’t scared. She said let them get together, but she will separate and leave Bangladesh,” Kharge said, wondering what could Modi possibly do except give speeches.

Kharge said that it was because of India’s foreign policy, that apart from Pakistan and China, even Nepal has started keeping away. Noting that Congress has setup 50 central institutions in Telangana since Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Kharge questioned how many came to Telangana during Modi’s rule.

“What did Modi give you? He said he will give Rs 15 lakh to each one of you, the right MSP for farmers. Does he speak truth,” Kharge asked, asserting that “what Congress says, it does.”

Rahul’s wish for Rohith Vemula Act in Telangana, Karnataka

An interesting point made by Kharge was Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s wish from Karnataka and Telangana where the party is in power, to enact a legislation to support the youth, and naming it after Rohith Vemula, the Dalit scholar from University of Hyderabad, who died by suicide, allegedly due to institutional and political caste discrimination, and persecution.

CM Revanth promises 100 assembly, 15 Lok Sabha seats

Addressing the gathering of Congress workers and leaders from the block to the state-levels, chief minister A Revanth Reddy promised the Congress high command that Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) will ensure victory in 100 assembly seats in the next assembly elections, and 15 Lok Sabha seats in the next general elections.

He encouraged the party cadres to work rigorously for the party’s victory in the local body elections, as they will get their due when the number of assembly seats will increase to 153 and 8 more Lok Sabha seats will be added after the delimitation is done.

Strip and beat them….repeat

Apparently referring to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders who were criticising Congress for naming Rs 5 per meal scheme after Indira Gandhi as ‘Indiramma Canteens,’ he said they needed to be stripped and beaten-up.

Asserting that it was ‘Indiramma Rajyam’ under which 25 lakh acres were distributed to the poor and the marginalised sections, and pattas were given for 10 lakh acres of the Adivasis in Telangana, Revanth Reddy spoke about the schemes that were benefiting the poor in Telangana, including the economic empowerment of the women’s self-help groups (SHG) through various state government initiatives.