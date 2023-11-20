Kharge, Priyanka to hold rallies today in poll-bound Rajasthan

New Delhi: With less than a week left for polling for Rajasthan Assembly, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be addressing two public meetings each in the desert state.

Kharge, who is leading the party’s campaign in the five state Assembly elections, is all set to hold public meetings in Rajasthan.

He will be addressing two public meetings — first at 12 noon in Anupgarh Assembly constituency and second at 2 p.m. in Hanumangarh Assembly seat.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will also be addressing two public meetings in the desert state. She will be addressing a public meeting at 12 noon in the Kekri area and another one at 1.30 p.m. in Jahajpur area.

Polling for the 200-member Assembly is scheduled on November 25 and campaigning will come to a halt on November 23 evening.

Congress is seeking a second consecutive term in the state and defy the three-decade old tradition of incumbent government being voted out.

The Congress has announced seven guarantees for the state and is hoping to retain power riding high on its “pro-people schemes”.