Kharge, Rahul to meet Andhra leaders to discuss 2024 LS poll preparations

Newly appointed state in-charge Manickam Tagore, along with the state unit chief and other senior leaders will be present in the meeting.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th December 2023 1:48 pm IST
Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi and Malikarjun Kharge
Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi and Malikarjun Kharge.

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a meeting on Wednesday with the party leaders from Andhra Pradesh to discuss the poll preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Congress leaders, Kharge along with party leader Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and others meet the leaders from Andhra Pradesh to discuss the preparedness to take on the YSRCP in the state.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at the party headquarters here. According to the party leaders, Kharge has held meetings separately with the leaders of 24 states along with Rahul Gandhi and several other top leaders to discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha poll preparedness.

