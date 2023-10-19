Kharge reshuffles J&K unit, announces executive committee, 5 new VPs

Kharge named five Vice Presidents namely Mula Ram, G.N. Monga, Balwan Singh, Ravinder Sharma, and Mohammad Anwar Bhat.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th October 2023 11:55 pm IST
Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday carried out a major reshuffle in the party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit by setting up an executive committee, with veteran party leader Karan Singh as its member.

The Congress also appointed five Senior Vice Presidents, 22 Vice Presidents, 51 General Secretaries, 62 Secretaries, and 21 district chiefs.

In a statement, the party said that Kharge approved the proposal for the constitution of a 22-member Executive Committee which includes veteran leaders Karan Singh and Saifuddin Soz as well as senior leaders Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Tariq Hameed Karra, and Tara Chand.

Rajnish Sharma has been appointed as the Treasurer of the unit.

The JKPCC chief is Vikar Rasool Wani.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
