Kharge, seven newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs take oath

New Delhi: Eight newly-elected MPs of the Rajya Sabha, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP leader Tarun Chugh, took oath as members of the Upper House on Monday, June 29.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to the new members.

While Kharge took the oath separately in Radhakrishnan’s chamber, the seven other members took oath in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

Apart from Kharge and Chugh, the six other new members included Jitendra Meghjibhai Kanzariya and Mansingh Meraman Parmar (Gujarat), M Nagaraja (Karnataka), Rajendra Hiralal Jain (Maharashtra), Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi (Manipur) and Alka Singh (Rajasthan).

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Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Leader of the House J P Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal were present at the oath-taking, both inside the chairman’s chamber as well as in the House.

Kharge took oath in Hindi while holding a copy of the Constitution in his hand.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present during his oath-taking.

Radhakrishnan congratulated and welcome the new members into the House.

Kharge again recognised as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge recognised as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha following his re-election to the Upper House.

Kharge took oath in the chamber of Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Monday.

“Consequent upon the expiry of his term of office as a member of the Rajya Sabha on June 25, 2026, Mallikarjun Kharge ceased to be the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha w.e.f. June 26, 2026.

“On his re-election to the Rajya Sabha, w.e.f. June 26, 2026, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha has accorded recognition to Mallikarjun Kharge, Member and Leader of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Rajya Sabha, as the Leader of Opposition w.e.f. June 26, 2026, in accordance with the provisions of Section 2 of the Salary and Allowances of Leaders of Opposition in Parliament Act, 1977, and for all purposes of the said Act,” Rajya Sabha Secretary-General P C Mody said in a bulletin.