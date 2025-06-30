Kharge to lead ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally in Hyderabad on July 4

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is set to organise a major public meeting in Hyderabad on July 4 as part of the nationwide ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ campaign.

This event, to be held at the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LB) Stadium, will see the participation of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and is expected to draw around 15,000 Congress workers from villages across the state.

The ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ campaign was launched by the Congress to defend the Constitution and uphold the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. BR Ambedkar, especially in the face of what the party describes as divisive and anti-constitutional moves by the BJP and its allies.

Telangana Congress president Mahesh Kumar Goud has accused the central government of attempting to replace key provisions of the Constitution and inciting caste and religious divisions for political gain.

He emphasised that the Congress, under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, “is determined to confront these divisive forces through various programs and public outreach efforts.”

The upcoming rally in Hyderabad is part of a broader series of events and marches being held across blocks, districts, and states as part of the campaign.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) had earlier resolved to intensify efforts to protect the Constitution and promote the legacy of the Indian Independence Movement, with the campaign culminating in a major rally at Mhow, Dr. Ambedkar’s birthplace, on January 26, 2025, the 75th anniversary of the Constitution coming into effect.