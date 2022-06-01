KKK 12: First look of contestants from Cape Town leaked

Mumbai: Hindi television’s most awaited show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to grace our screens soon. Rohit Shetty‘s dynamic personality added to the star-studded team of Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Munawar Faruqui, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh among others, will make for the most entertaining season of the show till date.

Recently, the show has been creating a lot of noise as the contestants of the show left for Cape Town to commence shooting and were spotted at the airport on their way.

Well, while we wait to watch the stunt-based reality show on our televisions, let us have a look at the BTS pictures and videos from the KKK 12 shoot in Cape Town.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will premier on Colors TV in July end or August.