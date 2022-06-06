KKK 12: Exciting NEW promos, pics of all contestants are here!

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 (KKK 12) is currently under production stage as the shoot has already begun in Cape Town, South Africa. While all the contestants left for the shoot location in last week of May itself, Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is still in India. He is likely to fly tomorrow, June 7.

Contestants of KKK 12 are — Rubina Dilaik Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Erika Packard, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani and Jannat Zubair Rahmani.

And to increase the level of curiosity among fans and reality show audience, contestants on Monday shared some really exciting videos and pictures with host Rohit Shetty on Instagram. Scroll down to see them all.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 New Photos, Videos

Rubina Dilaik

Shivangi Joshi

Faisal Shaikh

Jannat Zubair

Tushar Kalia

Mohit Malik

Chetna Pande

Pratik Sehajpal

Vajani Aneri

Nishant Bhat

Rajiv Adatia

Kanika Mann

Rohit Shetty’s Entry

Wait, there’s more! In another treat to the fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi, a video of the stunt show’s dynamic host Rohit Shetty making a grand entry on a chopper just like every year has leaked before its premiere. We have it right here for you. Check it out below!