Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: List of wild card contestants leaked

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty‘s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has not premiered on television yet, and it has already been hogging the headlines. Be it the stunts or the contestant’s elimination, every key detail about the show is being leaked on the internet and fans are following it ardently. Well, we are back with yet another new update from the stunt-based reality show.

We have already reported the list of eliminated contestants which includes Erika Packard, Pratik Sehajpal, Aneri Vajani, and Shivangi Joshi. Reports of television’s favorite bahu Rubina Dilaik’s elimination are also rife.

Now, rumors of some eliminated contestants coming back as wild card khiladis on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are surfacing on the internet. Check out the list of those contestants:

Pratik Sehajpal

Bigg Boss fame Pratik Sehajpal is expected to come back considering his huge fan following.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik has a huge television viewership and reportedly, makers do not want to let it go and will most probably bring her back.

Aneri Vajani

Reportedly, Aneri Vajani is also out of the show but makers are planning to give her another chance.

Sriti Jha

Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha is apparently eliminated and is expected to be back as a wild card entry.

Furthermore, news of Shivangi Joshi’s comeback as a wild card entry on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 also surfaced, however, according to an Instagram page dedicated to KKK12, it seems she is already back to India and won’t be returning to the show as a wild card contestant.

For the unversed, the opening episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will see a total of 11 contestants including Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair and Aneri Vajani.

Keep reading Siasat.com for more scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12