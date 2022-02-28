Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Popular contestant’s name leaked!

Mumbai: One of the most-watched reality shows on Colors TV, Khatron Ke Khiladi is expected to return to the small screen with its 12th season soon. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the adventure-based reality show is known to be a chart-topper, thanks to its gripping content and the interesting ensemble of contestants.

Even as the makers of the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi are yet to make any official announcement regarding the upcoming season, rumour mills are busy churning out lists of participants for this year. And going by the viral reports that are surfacing online, it seems like a ‘Bigg Boss 15‘ reunion of sorts is on cards with Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Donal Bisht and Simba Nagpal on the list.

Shivangi Joshi in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

And now another interesting name is being cropped up. According to a report in Telly Chakkar, Shivangi Joshi, who is known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu, has been approached by the makers of KKK 12 to be a part of the show. An official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik had refuted rumours about her participation saying, “I am not doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. It’s just a rumour just like I was doing Naagin.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants list

So far, the celebrity names which are speculated to take part in KKK 12 are:

Umar Riaz Simba Nagpal Dipika Kakar Rajiv Adatia Donal Bisht Paras Chhabra Pratik Sehajpal Shivangi Joshi

Though makers are yet to announce Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 officially, rumours are rife that show is expected to go on floors in April or May. As per a reports, KKK 12 is likely to premiere in August 2022. However, nothing has been confirmed so far.