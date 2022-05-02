Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shoot, premiere date & other details

Mumbai: One of the most popular reality shows on Indian television, Khatron Ke Khiladi has completed its 11 seasons successfully. Makers are gearing for the 12th season of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show which is reportedly under pre-production stage.

Several popular faces are being approached by the channel to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

According to a latest report in Telly Chakkar, KKK 12’s shooting will begin in the last week of May. Prior to this, all contestants of the show will also be flying to South Africa where they will shoot for over a month. The report also claims that the tentative date for the show to go on air is likely to be in mid-July. However, makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

Recap Of KKK 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which was concluded in September last year, managed to win the audience’s heart and did pretty well on TRPs list with its gripping content. Arjun Bijlani won the show, while TV diva Divyanka Tripathi walked home with runner-up title.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants List