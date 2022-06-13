Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 TOP 5 Buzz: Rubina, Pratik and more

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is almost a month away from its premiere and the pictures of contestants from Cape Town have already created a lot of excitement amongst the fans. Makers of the show have have started releasing the promos giving us a glimpse of what stunts can be seen in the upcoming episodes.

Like every year, this year too the audiences will get to see an interesting mix of celebrities including — Aneri Vajani, Rubina Dilaik Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Erika Packard, Kanika Mann, and Jannat Zubair.

Among all, there are a few contestants who are ruling the social media ever since the show has been announced. They are winning fans’ hearts already, who are rooting for them to see in the finale race. So, going by the social media buzz and trends, the current top 5 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are —

Pratik Sehajpal

Rubina Dilaik

Faisal Shaikh

Jannat Zubair

Nishant Bhat or Mohit Malik

Speaking about Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui, it was earlier said that the comedian too is going to take part in KKK 12. However, as per the information which we got from our exclusive source, Munawar has backed out from the project. While there is no official confirmation on the same, we hear also hear that he might enter the show as a wild card contestant.

If Munawar enters Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, he will for sure manage to make his place in top 5, considering his massive fan following.

Who is your favourite contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? What is your take on above top 5? Let us know in the comments section below.