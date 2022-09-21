KKK 12: Winners from season 1 to 11 & their prize money

Mumbai: Just a couple of days and the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will come to an end. The grand finale, which is going to be a star- studded one, is set to take place on September 24, 25. All the finalists of the Rohit Shetty’s show — Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Rubina Dilaik and Tushar Kalia are trying their best to win the race.

While fans are eager to know which fearless khiladi will bag the trophy this year, let’s have a quick look at the past winners and their prize money [From Khatron Ke Khiladi 1 to 11].

List Of Khatron Ke Khiladi Winners

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season Winner Name Prize Money 1. Nethra Raghuraman 50 lakhs 2. Anushka Manchanda 50 lakhs 3. Shabir Ahluwalia 50 lakhs 4. Aarti Chhabria 50 lakhs 5. Rajneesh Duggal 25 lakhs 6. Aashish Chaudhary 25 lakhs 7. Sidharth Shukla 20 lakhs 8. Shantanu Maheshwari 20 lakhs 9. Punit Pathak 20 lakhs 10. Karishma Tanna 30 lakhs 11. Arjun Bijlani 20 lakhs

Inside sources close to the show have it that Tushar Kalia has bagged Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 trophy, while Faisal Shaikh walked home with first runner-up title. It is being said that Jannat ended her game on 4th position followed by Rubina Dilaik and Mohit Malik. However, let’s wait for the finale episode to see the official announcement by Rohit Shetty. Prize money of this year’s winner is yet to be disclosed.

