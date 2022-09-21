KKK 12: Winners from season 1 to 11 & their prize money

All the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are -- Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Rubina Dilaik and Tushar Kalia

Published: 21st September 2022 11:28 am IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners Karishma Tanna, Sidharth Shukla, Nethra Raghuraman and Arjun Bijlani (Instagram)

Mumbai: Just a couple of days and the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will come to an end. The grand finale, which is going to be a star- studded one, is set to take place on September 24, 25. All the finalists of the Rohit Shetty’s show — Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Rubina Dilaik and Tushar Kalia are trying their best to win the race.

While fans are eager to know which fearless khiladi will bag the trophy this year, let’s have a quick look at the past winners and their prize money [From Khatron Ke Khiladi 1 to 11].

List Of Khatron Ke Khiladi Winners

Khatron Ke Khiladi SeasonWinner NamePrize Money
1. Nethra Raghuraman50 lakhs
2. Anushka Manchanda50 lakhs
3.Shabir Ahluwalia50 lakhs
4.Aarti Chhabria50 lakhs
5.Rajneesh Duggal25 lakhs
6.Aashish Chaudhary25 lakhs
7.Sidharth Shukla20 lakhs
8.Shantanu Maheshwari 20 lakhs
9.Punit Pathak20 lakhs
10.Karishma Tanna30 lakhs
11.Arjun Bijlani20 lakhs

Inside sources close to the show have it that Tushar Kalia has bagged Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 trophy, while Faisal Shaikh walked home with first runner-up title. It is being said that Jannat ended her game on 4th position followed by Rubina Dilaik and Mohit Malik. However, let’s wait for the finale episode to see the official announcement by Rohit Shetty. Prize money of this year’s winner is yet to be disclosed.

Who do you think will win the show this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

