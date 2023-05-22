Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: 1st female contestant to get evicted is..

Mumbai: The highly anticipated adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, has commenced its journey with a bang in the picturesque city of Cape Town. As the adrenaline-fueled tasks keep the contestants on their toes, fans eagerly await updates on the show’s progress.

Inside sources close to the production suggest that a double elimination has taken place in the very first week, leaving viewers intrigued and anxious to discover who faced the unfortunate fate.

The initial speculations revolve around the elimination of Anjali Anand, the talented and charismatic actress who ventured into the thrilling world of Khatron Ke Khiladi. While there is no official confirmation regarding the evicted contestants, inside sources have hinted towards Anjali Anand being the first female contestant to bid farewell to the show.

However, the suspense surrounding the second elimination continues, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting confirmation and wondering who will be the next contestant to exit the show.

We will have to wait for the show to air on television to get the official update.

If indeed Anjali Anand is eliminated, the remaining contestants will be reduced to 13 in the show. However, if a double elimination occurs, only 12 contestants will continue their journey in the game. Let’s wait and watch.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on the exciting and action-packed Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.