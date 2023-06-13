KKK 13: Archana Gautam suffers severe injury, pic goes viral

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shooting is currently underway. Inside sources suggest that almost 50% of filming has been completed. Rohit Shetty-hosted KKK has gained a reputation for pushing its contestants to their limits, testing their physical and mental strength through a series of nerve-wracking challenges.

And, like every year Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 journey too hasn’t come without its fair share of obstacles, as injuries have become an inevitable part of this adrenaline-fueled adventure.

In the latest development, Archana Gautam, one of the courageous contestants on the show, suffered a severe injury during a daring stunt. A viral picture circulating online showcases the extent of the injury she sustained under her chin.

Among the participants who have faced injuries in previous weeks are Rohit Bose Roy, Aishwarya Sharma and others.

