Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Final list of 13 contestants with photos

Mumbai: Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with its 13th season. The show is set to go on floors very soon and contestants are likely to fly to the filming location by the end of this month. Reports have it that this year, KKK 13 will be shot in Argentina. However, an official update on this is still awaited.

With every new season, the show manages to raise the bar of excitement and entertainment, and this year is no different. A list of 13 contestants is doing rounds on the internet, leaving fans on the edge of their seats with anticipation. The contestants are a mix of famous TV personalities and talented actors, all ready to push their limits and face their fears to win the title of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Check out the confirmed list of celebrity contestants along with their photos.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestants List

1. Aishwarya Sharma

2. Sheezan M Khan

3. Rohit Bose Roy

4. Shiv Thakare

5. Anjali Anand

6. Archana Gautam

7. Ruhi Chaturvedi

8. Anjum Fakih

9. Arjit Taneja

10. Soundous Moufakir

11. Sumedh Mudgalkar

12. Nyrra Banerjee

13. Munawar Faruqui

