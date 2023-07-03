Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: First contestant to reach TOP 2 is…

Mumbai: India’s most loved stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, has finally concluded its shooting in Cape Town, South Africa. Several pictures and videos from the last day of the shoot have been doing rounds on internet.

As the production wraps up, fans are eagerly awaiting the thrilling episodes that will showcase the daring stunts and nerve-wracking challenges faced by their favorite contestants. KKK 13 is set to premiere on July 15.

Shiv Thakare In Top 2

And now, excitement is reaching its peak as rumors circulate that one contestant has already secured a spot in the top 2, and that contestant is none other than Shiv Thakare. Yes, you read that right! According to inside sources close to the show, Shiv has had an impressive performance throughout the season and ‘ShivSquad’ is waiting for see it on the screens.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 host Rohit Shetty and contestant Shiv Thakare (Instagram)

Fans have been buzzing with excitement and anticipation, eagerly discussing the updates and rooting for their favorite contestant to claim the coveted title of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 champion.

