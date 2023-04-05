Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Full list of contestants goes viral

Mumbai: India’s favourite adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is all set to return with a bang, and the excitement among fans has already reached a fever pitch. Hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, has always been a crowd favorite, and this season promises to be even more thrilling, with a star-studded lineup of contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestants List

A speculated list of the full list of contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been circulating on social media, and fans are excited to see their favorite celebrities take on some of the most dangerous stunts on television. The list includes some of the biggest names from the Indian entertainment industry.

Soundarya Sharma

Archana Gautam

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Shiv Thakare

Asim Riaz

Disha Parmar

Munawar Faruqui

Sanaya Irani

Prince Narula

Anjali Arora

Nakul Mehta

Urfi Javed

However, there is no official confirmation on the above list yet. KKK 13 is said to begin from July 17 on television.

However, there is no official confirmation on the above list yet. KKK 13 is said to begin from July 17 on television.