Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 gets TOP 8 of season: List with photos

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 currently has 3 senior challengers in the game -- Hina Khan, Faisal Shaikh and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th September 2023 4:05 pm IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 gets TOP 8 of season: List with photos
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam (Instagram)

Mumbai: The ongoing stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has kept its audience on the edge of their seats with its thrilling concept and hair-raising stunts. From spine-chilling animal encounters to nerve-wracking challenges involving heights, water, and electricity, the show has been a roller-coaster of unique stunts, attracting the bravest contestants.

As the show slowly inches closer to its grand finale, all eyes are now on the top 8 contestants. Last episode marked the elimination of contestant Sheezan Khan from the competition.

The remaining contenders are now gearing up for the final showdown, each vying for the coveted title of KKK 13.

MS Education Academy

Sheezan Khan eliminated from KKK 13

Tunisha death case: Sheezan Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody

The bottom contestants in the last episode were Arjit Taneja and Sheezan Khan. These daredevils had to fight the last battle of the Sunday episode to the point of elimination. Despite his best efforts, Sheezan had to bid adieu to the show and his journey got ended on 9th position.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Top 8 Contestants

1. Aishwarya Sharma

2. Archana Gautam

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam suffers severe injury

3. Arjit Taneja

4. Dino James

5. Nyrra Banerjee

6. Rashmeet Kaur

7. Shiv Thakare

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare reveals his per week salary
Shiv Thakare (Instagram)

8. Soundous Moufakir

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 currently has 3 senior challengers in the game — Hina Khan, Faisal Shaikh and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th September 2023 4:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button