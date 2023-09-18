Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 gets TOP 8 of season: List with photos

Mumbai: The ongoing stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has kept its audience on the edge of their seats with its thrilling concept and hair-raising stunts. From spine-chilling animal encounters to nerve-wracking challenges involving heights, water, and electricity, the show has been a roller-coaster of unique stunts, attracting the bravest contestants.

As the show slowly inches closer to its grand finale, all eyes are now on the top 8 contestants. Last episode marked the elimination of contestant Sheezan Khan from the competition.

The remaining contenders are now gearing up for the final showdown, each vying for the coveted title of KKK 13.

Sheezan Khan eliminated from KKK 13

The bottom contestants in the last episode were Arjit Taneja and Sheezan Khan. These daredevils had to fight the last battle of the Sunday episode to the point of elimination. Despite his best efforts, Sheezan had to bid adieu to the show and his journey got ended on 9th position.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Top 8 Contestants

1. Aishwarya Sharma

2. Archana Gautam

3. Arjit Taneja

4. Dino James

5. Nyrra Banerjee

6. Rashmeet Kaur

7. Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare (Instagram)

8. Soundous Moufakir

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 currently has 3 senior challengers in the game — Hina Khan, Faisal Shaikh and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.