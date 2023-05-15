Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Glimpses and details of first task leaked

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shooting has just started and the show is already generating buzz among fans much before its premiere, with many eagerly anticipating the first task of the season. KKK 13 is currently being shot in Cape Town, South Africa with 14 celebrity contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestants Full List

Aishwarya Sharma

Anjali Anand

Anjum Fakih

Archana Gautam

Arjit Taneja

Daisy Shah

Dino James

Nyra Banerjee

Rashmeet Kaur

Rohit Roy

Ruhi Chaturvedi

Sheezan Khan

Shiv Thakare

Soundous Moufakir

KKK 13 Task 1 Details

According to inside sources, the first task of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is a water task, and six contestants have already participated in it.

The contestants who have taken part in the first task are Arjit Taneja, Shiv Thakare, Rohit Roy, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, and Soundous Moufakir. While the exact details of the task are still under wraps, it is expected to be a nerve-wracking experience for the contestants.

Fans are already excited to see their favorite contestants take on this task, and many have taken to social media speculate about who got fear fanda.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, including the full details of the first task and which contestants managed to win it and who all fell in danger zone.