Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Hina Khan marks Eid Al Adha in Cape Town

Speaking about KKK, the new season of the action-packed show will premiere on 15 July 2023, on Colors TV and OTT streaming platform Voot Select

Mumbai: Popular actress Hina khan won our hearts with her fearlessness in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and her strong stint in Bigg Boss. The actress is celebrating Eid Al Adha in Cape Town. She is in the exotic city of South Africa for the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in which she will be seen as a challenger.

Hina posted a story on her Instagram account from her hotel room and captioned it with “Eid”. The next story she posted was a screenshot of her chat with her mother wishing the actress at the festival. The texts read, “Eid Mubarak Hina Ji” and “I miss you sooooo much.” The actress captioned the picture with “MAA” with a heart emoji and “I MISS U TOO MUMMA” with a smile emoji.

