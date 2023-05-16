Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 host Rohit Shetty’s net worth 2023

Mumbai: Popular filmmaker and director Rohit Shetty has earned a lot of fame and wealth in his two decades of career in the film industry. He is best known for his action-packed movies and is also the host of the popular Indian reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. Rohit has established himself as one of the most successful directors in Bollywood.

Rohit Shetty lives luxurious life as he earns a lot of money from directing films, TV commercials and hosting shows. Currently, he is in South Africa shooting for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Let’s have a look at his net worth.

Fee per movie/ commercial

Rohit Shetty is the owner of ‘Rohit Shetty Production House Pvt. Ltd’. Most of his income comes from his production house. He charges Rs 18 crore on average to direct any film. The Khatron Ke Khiladi host charges Rs 5 crore per brand endorsement as per reports.

Rohit Shetty Net worth 2023

Rohit Shetty has a net worth of around USD 40 million (INR 328 crore). Reports suggest that his monthly income is around Rs 3.5 crore on average while his annual income is estimated to be Rs 38 crore.

Rohit has gained more popularity past few years and it has helped him to increase his net worth. Reports claim that his net worth has increased by 58% in the past few years. In 2022, his net worth was Rs 311 crore while in 2021, it was Rs 287 crore and in 2020, it was estimated to be Rs 262 crore.

From owning lavish houses in Mumbai to luxurious cars, the filmmaker is one of the richest directors of Bollywood.

Rohit Shetty Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Fee

Rohit Shetty is hosting ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi since 2014. The filmmaker’s income has become the talk of the town as the show is soon going on air. Celebrities like Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, Rohit Bose Roy, and Archana Gautam, among others are a part of this season. According to reports, Rohit Shetty charges Rs 50 lakhs per episode from the producers of the show. However, his exact fee for the latest season has not been disclosed yet.