Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: List of 5 confirmed contestants

Mumbai: The thirteenth season of one of the India’s most loved reality shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi, is all set to hit the screens soon. The Rohit Shetty-hosted show, which is known for its thrilling stunts and adventurous tasks, has already created a lot of buzz among fans. Several names of the celebrities who are expected to take part in KKK 13 are doing rounds in internet.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestants List

According to social media pages, the five confirmed contestants for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are —

Archana Gautam

Soundarya Sharma

Munawar Faruqui

Anjali Arora

Shiv Thakare

Though there is no confirmation from the stars and makers, sources close to the show say that these five contestants will be joined by several others on the show, which promises to be an exciting and thrilling experience for both the contestants and the audience.

Which celebrity contestant are you wishing to see in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates.