Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Makers announce first 2 names? See tweet

Mumbai: India’s popular reality TV show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is gearing up for its 13th season, and fans are eagerly waiting to know who the contestants will be. The show, hosted by renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is known for its thrilling stunts and adrenaline-pumping challenges. KKK 13 is likely to be shot in its popular filming location Cape Town, South Africa. However, an official word about it is still awaited.

Amid the curiosity, the show’s makers dropped a hint about the first contestant on the Colors official Twitter handle, sparking speculation among fans.

In a tweet that garnered much attention, the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 asked fans to guess the name of the first contestant for the upcoming season. Many fans quickly flooded the comments section with guesses, and one name that stood out was that of Shiv Thakare, a former contestant from another popular Indian reality show, Bigg Boss 16. Check it out below.

Drop the first name you can think of as a contestant for KKK Season 13, in the comments. 👇 #BaateinWithColors — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) April 12, 2023

While the makers KKK 13 have not yet officially confirmed Shiv Thakare’s participation in the show, the tweet and its response among fans sparked a frenzy on social media. Many expressed their excitement and anticipation to see him perform daring stunts on the show.

Other name that is being tweeted the most is of Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

