Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Runner-up name changed, check here

Mumbai: The finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is just a week away, and fans are eagerly awaiting the revelation of the top 6 finalists who will compete in the grand finale set to take place on October 14 and 15.

The shooting of finale episode took place recently and ever since then names of the top 3 contestants and the winner of the adrenaline-pumping reality show have been doing rounds on internet.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Winner, Runner-Up

Sources from inside the show have indicated that Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma, and Arjit Taneja have emerged as the top 3 finalists of KKK 13. Speculation is rife that Dino James is likely to clinch the victory and be crowned the winner of the season.

However, there has been some confusion regarding the first runner-up position. Initially, it was believed that Aishwarya Sharma secured the title of the first runner-up, with Arjit Taneja following as the second runner-up.

But the latest updates suggest that the intense battle for the top two positions is between Arjit and Dino, making Arjit the first runner-up. However, only time will tell. So, as per latest information…

Winner — Dino James

First Runner-up — Arjit Taneja

Second Runner-up — Aishwarya Sharma

Fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the grand finale episode to get the official confirmation and witness the thrilling conclusion of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on KKK 13 finale.