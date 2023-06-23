Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Semi-finale shoot begins, check TOP 2

Mumbai: Popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is set to premiere on television on July 15. With the show’s shoot currently underway in Capetown, South Africa, the competition has intensified, pushing the limits of the daring participants.

Sources from the sets suggest that the shoot for the semi-final stage has kickstarted and the top 8 contestants are leaving no stone unturned to showcase their skills and push their limits. It is also being said that the remaining tasks will be even more challenging and demanding, requiring the participants to tap into their inner reserves of strength and courage. Currently, the top 8 participants have been divided into two teams — Team Faisu Vs Team Divyanka for final stunts.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Top 2 Contestants – Predictions

The anticipation surrounding the top two positions has reached a fever pitch among KKK 13’s fans. Social media platforms are abuzz with discussions, predictions, and debates about which contestants will secure a place in the final showdown.

Shiv Thakare (Instagram) Dino James (Instagram)

Dino James and Shiv Thakare have emerged as popular choices among the netizens. Many are even predicting that Shiv Thakare will lift Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s precious trophy.

While the final outcome remains a closely guarded secret, fans can expect a thrilling conclusion to this season. The show’s producers have ensured that no stone is left unturned in providing audiences with heart-stopping stunts, dramatic moments, and an unforgettable journey for the contestants. Let’s wait for the episodes to air on television to witness all this.

Inside sources also suggest that the shoot will be concluding soon in Capetown, and the contestants will make their way back to India by July 4th.

