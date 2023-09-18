Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Sheezan Khan’s TOTAL earnings for 10 weeks

Sheezan Khan became the sixth contestant to exit Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, following Daisy Shah, Anjum Faikh, Anjali Anand, Rohit Roy, and Ruhi Chaturvedi

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th September 2023 4:15 pm IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Sheezan Khan's TOTAL earnings for 10 weeks
Sheezan Khan eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 (Instagram)

Mumbai: In the recent episode of the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, contestants faced an elimination task, resulting in Sheezan Khan’s eviction. Bottom 2 contestants who performed the elimination task were — Arjit Taneja and Sheezan.

Sheezan Khan walked out of KKK 13 after he failed to perform the stunt. He became the sixth contestant to exit the show, following Daisy Shah, Anjum Faikh, Anjali Anand, Rohit Roy, and Ruhi Chaturvedi. Sheezan’s journey concluded, securing the 9th position. Let’s quickly have a look at how much he earned from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Sheezan Khan Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Remuneration

The actor reportedly charged a substantial sum for his participation. He was said to have paid Rs 6 lakh per episode and a total of Rs 12 lakh per week for his presence on the show. With his journey spanning over 10 weeks, Sheezan earned an impressive total of Rs 1.2 crore during his time on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.’ This makes him one of the highest paid contestants of the season. Daisy Shah was on the top 1 in the list.

MS Education Academy

Top 8 Contestants Of KKK 13

Post Sheezan’s elimination, 8 contestants left in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are —

  • Aishwarya Sharma
  • Archana Gautam
  • Arjit Taneja
  • Dino James
  • Nyrra Banerjee
  • Rashmeet Kaur
  • Shiv Thakare
  • Soundous Moufakir

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th September 2023 4:15 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button