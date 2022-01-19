Khatron Ke Khiladi back on television, check date and timings

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most watched and loved reality shows on Indian television. The Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based game show which has had successfully completed its eleven seasons, is now gearing up the 12th one. An official announcement is still awaited.

Speaking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, it was quite successful and even secured amazing TRPs. Several Indian celebrities including Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Mahek Chahal, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh were part of the season.

The top five finalists were-Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari. While Arjun Bijlani was announced as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Divyanka Tripathi emerged as the first runner-up of the reality show.

Well, there’s no doubt that fans would surely want to watch the show again and watch their favourite contestants perform the tasks. And we have a good news the reality show buffs! Considering its popularity, KKK 11 makers have decided to re-run the show. So, don’t miss to watch it on Colors Rishtey from 19 January. It will air every day at 12 PM.

Are you excited to watch KKK 11 again?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12!!